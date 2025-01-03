Style Your Home With These Interior Design Trends of 2025

The future is here and it’s looking stylish! If you want to welcome the new year with a newly decorated home, these are the interior design trends of 2025 that will give your space a fresh makeover. Whether you’re planning to completely redesign your space or update a few key pieces, these are the trends you’ll want to know.

Interior Design Trends of 2025

Nature is Always in Style

According to Good Housekeeping, our connection to nature continues to be a popular design theme for 2025. You can decorate your space with indoor plants that are not just decorative but also help in turning your home into a calm and oxygen-rich environment. Aside from plants, you can also incorporate furniture made of natural materials to add an organic touch to your home.

Bold and Personal

Architectural Digest suggested decorating your home based on your personality. Think of eclectic furniture and personal mementos scattered across your home in a way that feels curated, not chaotic. You don’t need to be confined to one color if your personality is vibrant, make your space as lively as you. Experiment with colors and textures, from geometric wallpapers to unexpected pairings of velvet cushions and shag rugs.

If you’re also a collector, display your treasures and transform your home into a space that’s one of a kind and feels lived in. Huseyin Bicak, a senior interior designer, said, “There has been a shift in interior design towards spaces that feel curated and layered, as opposed to overly styled and staged, picture-perfect interiors. People are embracing a more personalized approach, blending inherited pieces, antiques, and new furniture to create environments that feel authentic and meaningful.”

Dark and Moody Colors

Don’t be afraid to decorate your space with dark and moody colors. If you incorporate deep greens, burgundies and browns, your space will be transformed into a sophisticated and cozy home. Interior designer Carly Shafiroff tells House Beautiful, “Brown has an elegance and effortlessly chic feel, in particular when layered with tonal colors. We strive for our spaces to feel restorative and easy to be in, and brown is such an inviting and friendly color that truly levels up any space.”

Wellness-Centric Spaces

Elle Decor reported more and more homeowners are incorporating wellness-centric spaces into their homes as one of the most popular interior design trends of 2025. This year, homes with physical health as well as mental well-being will significantly increase.

Opting for calming color schemes like soft neutrals or nature-inspired tones and making sure you’re getting as much natural light and air as possible will also boost your mood and productivity.

Brigette Romanek, an Elle Decor A-List designer, said, “I think we’ll continue to see more requests for places that feel private and personal, like a quiet reading nook or a wellness room where you can just breathe and unwind.”