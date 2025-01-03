Fire & Frost Fun Event Brings Ice Carvers, Fire Artisans to Peddler’s Village

Laugh at the cold while embracing art and entertainment at the sixth annual Fire & Frost Fun event at Peddler’s Village in Bucks County. The event will be held during two weekends this month, Jan. 10-11 and Jan. 17-18.

Things To Do: Fire & Frost Fun

Attendees will discover more than 40 handcrafted ice sculptures on display and live carving demonstrations from Ice Concepts at 6 p.m. on Fridays and 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Airplay from The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts will showcase thrilling fire artistry acts, including fire breathing, juggling, and spinning, reports The PhillyVoice.

Guests can also test their skills during a “Find Jack Frost” scavenger hunt throughout the village. Look for clues to solve the challenge, receive prizes, and enter for a chance to win a free dinner at the Cock ‘n Bull Restaurant.

Fire & Frost Fun event family-friendly activities will include games, meet-and-greet opportunities with characters from “Frozen,” and s’more making.

Philadelphia-area DJ Dwayne Dunlevy will crank out the tunes for attendees. In addition to on-site food trucks, many restaurants and tasting rooms within Peddler’s Village will stay open until 8 p.m. Enjoy bites from Earl’s New American, the FresCafe Food Company, and The Lucky Cupcake Company’s Village Bakery.

Guests can also view more than 100 creative entries among eight categories in the annual Peddler’s Village Gingerbread Competition & Display on exhibit at the Visitor & Event Center through Jan. 19. Keep your eyes out for People’s Choice Winner Abby Moyer and her creation “Sleigh Rides at the Stable.”

Here is a look at last year’s Fire & Frost Fun event

What to Know Before You Go: Fire & Frost Fun

Fire & Frost Fun will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Jan. 10-11 and Jan. 17-18 at Peddler’s Village, Routes 202 and 263 in Lahaska, Bucks County. Admission and parking are free.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.