Give Your Christmas Tree to a Goat During Philly-Area Tree-Cycling Event

Wondering what to do with your Christmas tree? Some furry friends with the Philly Goat Project can help you during tree-cycling events this month.

Bring your Christmas trees to The Farm at Awbury Arboretum, 6336 Ardleigh St. in Philadelphia, from noon to 3 p.m. on Jan. 4 and 11, or to the Conservatory at Laurel Hill West, 215 Belmont Ave. in Bala Cynwyd, on Jan. 18. Tree donations will be turned into natural food for the group’s goats.

Event organizers suggest a $20 donation per tree to support the Philly Goat Project’s programming centered around goat walks, children’s literacy events, and community services.

Attendees can also enjoy additional activities such as exploring the farm, indulging in free s’mores and hot cocoa, playing games, and petting a goat. Additionally, there is a calm space available for guests with special needs.

The event itself goes beyond Christmas trees alone. According to Karen Krivit, the organization’s director, the goats bring people together to promote community and connections.

“Once you’re hooked, you’re like, gardening, you’re walking, you’re learning, you’re feeling better, you meet some friends,” she told NBC10 News. “It is just a really sweet way to get outside in the winter, when it’s cold and dark, for a little bit of nature and celebration in the city.”

Kelly Corrigan, director of therapy and wellness for the Philly Goat Project, said the organization’s animal-assisted therapy program connects animals and children with special needs to build life skills.

“One of our therapy clients, Vincent, is on the autism spectrum,” she explained. “One of his challenges is talking to people. So, we make talking with the goats really fun and engaging, and that helps him be able to talk with other people as he walks by on the farm and build those communication skills.”

Learn more about the Philly Goat Project’s activities and ways to support its work on the organization’s website.

