How to Spot AI-Generated Images and Videos: 5 Essential Tips

During the holiday season, a photo circulated of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, 5-year-old Prince Archie, and daughter, 3-year-old Princess Lilibet, as part of the Sussexes’ greeting card, per New York Post. It went viral because it appeared to be AI-generated; most of their fans know that Harry and Meghan are strict about their children’s privacy. The picture features a fake Archie wearing a sweater and pants, while a fake Lilibet is wearing a floral dress with a bow headband.

Since some netizens have been fooled by the photo, it has become apparent that it can be difficult to decipher whether an image or video is AI-generated or not. To avoid being deceived, here are five tips you can follow.

Look for Unnatural Details in Faces and Hands

AI-generated photos might look realistic but certain fine details such as eyes, teeth, and hands can appear distorted or unnatural. The eyes may look out of alignment, the teeth may appear uneven, or the fingers may be fused together (the AI-generated photos of Archie and Lilibeth did not show the siblings’ fingers).

If it’s an AI-generated video, the movements might also seem slightly off, and the actors’ skin textures are too smooth. Watch this fan-made trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Screen Culture

Check for Inconsistencies

This trailer for Jurassic World: Rebirth has an obvious inconsistency: it features Chris Pratt, who is not included in the movie. Scarlett Johansson also looks like a blend of her and Bryce Dallas Howard, Pratt’s co-star in the Jurassic World series.

Jurassic World: Rebirth | Screen Culture

Pay Attention to the Background

In videos, backgrounds may appear unnatural. In the AI-generated trailer for The Odyssey, an upcoming Christopher Nolan film, check the background when Tom Holland emerges from a green lagoon at the 0:28 mark. It’s obviously AI because the water appears static, even though Holland is stepping out of it, and is not consistent with the action happening in the foreground.

AI-Generated Images and Videos Lack Imperfection

AI-generated images and videos lack imperfection. It might be ironic but human-made media often has minor flaws like glitches and or light reflections. AI tends to produce overly clean and perfect visuals. This video of Bella Ramsey at this The Last of Us Season 2 trailer at the 0:35 mark, looked too perfect.

The Last of Us Season 2 | Screen Culture

A Mix of AI and Human-Made

Some, like the examples above from the YouTube page Screen Culture, combine AI with human-made video clippings to look “legit.”

While these tips will help you identify AI images and videos, remember that the line between real and AI-generated is becoming even more blurred. It’s important to be wary and skeptical and verify sources whenever possible.