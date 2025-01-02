Cat Cafés In Philadelphia That Are Worth A Visit

We found some PURR-fect places to hang out. You have to visit cat cafés in Philadelphia. We love cats here, so we’re serious.

It’s one thing going to a cute little café to get some coffee and a pastry. It’s another thing to have CATS there to pet while you sip. At these cat cafés in Philadelphia, the mission is more than just hanging with feline friends. The cats are all rescues.

So here’s how it works. While walk-ins are welcome at some, it’s recommended that you snag a booking before arriving. That way you’re guaranteed time with the kitties. It’s wise to plan ahead. You also have to sign a waiver. Be prepared to sign for those in your party who are under 18. Under-18s also have to be accompanied by an adult.

You can sip coffee, tea, or cocoa while hanging with some feline friends. And if you get particularly attached, you can adopt these kitties that need homes!

Get A Gato: Cat Cafés in Philadelphia

638 Christian St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Get A Gato is a cat adoption cafe with a Colombian-inspired cafe in the front, and a ticketed cat adoption lounge in the back!

They partner with Morris Animal Refuge to give their lounge cats the best chance of finding the purrrfect home. This allows space to be cleared in their shelter and foster network to intake more cats in need.

All proceeds from Get A Gato’s cat lounge will go directly to caring for their adoptable cats.

Le Cat Café: Cat Cafés in Philadelphia

2713 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Le Cat Café is run by Green Street Rescue. They have tons of kitties that need fur-ever homes. Green Street Rescue isn’t a shelter. It’s a network of volunteers who work and help with trapping, vetting and providing foster homes. There is an overpopulation problem happening with cats. Basically, there are more stray cats than house cats. With proper care, adoption, and education, all cats can find a home and we can end overpopulation!

So if you’re looking to bring home a feline friend, consider stopping by Le Cat Café. All of the lovely cats there need homes! They always have events going on, so check out their Instagram or website for more details.

Whiskers Cat Cafe: Cat Cafés in Philadelphia

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

1440 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145

First, we take walks-in or appointment Make a booking via email whiskerscatcafephilly@gmail.com Time to go to the cafe located at 1440 Snyder Ave Philadelphia PA 19145 Enjoy your 1/2 hour or 1-hour stay Free wifi, hot coffee, hot tea, hot cocoa and water is included with your visit. All cats are available for adoption through Project M.E.O.W application.

Cat Cafés In Philadelphia

So what are you waiting for? Make a reservation and go sip coffee with some cats! You may end up with a new furry friend.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle