2025 Philadelphia Auto Show Announces 10-Day Event Schedule, Ticket Prices

This month the Pennsylvania Convention Center turns into a car enthusiast’s dream. The 2025 Philadelphia Auto Show will pack the space with more than 700 vehicles from January 11-20, with organizers expecting around a quarter-million people to attend.

Tickets & Hours: 2025 Philadelphia Auto Show

Planning to check it out? Adult tickets are $20, kids 7-12 get in for $12, and children under 6 are free with a paying adult. Military personnel and seniors get a reduced rate of $15 with proper ID.

Weekend hours run longer: Saturdays go from 10 AM to 9 PM, while Sundays run 10 AM to 7 PM. Weekdays open at noon and close at 9 PM. MLK Day ends early at 5 PM.

Featuures: 2025 Philadelphia Auto Show

Big names like Fiat, Volkswagen, and Cadillac will showcase their newest rides. Newcomers Ineos Grenadier, Lotus, and McLaren join the show with their eye-catching vehicles.

The fancy Black Tie Tailgate on January 10 kicks off the event while raising money for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. This celebrates 123 years since the show first started back in 1902.

Tech Tuesday lands on January 14, bringing together industry experts. High school seniors battle it out for scholarship money in the Greater Philadelphia Auto Technology Competition.

Visitors can test drive cars both inside and outside. Custom Alley shows off local car buffs’ prized possessions – their tricked-out rides.

One highlight is Camp Jeep®. According to a press release, this is a one-of-a-kind indoor off-road experience that allows attendees to navigate rugged terrains, climb steep hills, and conquer extreme obstacles in a controlled yet exhilarating environment.

Coming with a big group? Parties of 20+ can get tickets for $15 each. Located at 12th & Arch Streets, it’s easy to get there from anywhere in the city.

