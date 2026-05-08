Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to Franklin Institute
Listen to Kristen the week of 5/11 and enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition at the Franklin Institute. Explore how theme park attractions…
Listen to Kristen the week of 5/11 and enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition at the Franklin Institute. Explore how theme park attractions like Jurassic World, Minions, and Super Nintendo World come to life through hands-on exhibits, cutting-edge design, and storytelling innovation. Get your tickets today at FI.EDU.