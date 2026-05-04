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Enter to win a pair of tickets to Orchestra After 5

Listen Kristen, the week of 5/4 and enter the KEYWORD below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Orchestra After 5 on May 14th at Marian Anderson…

brendan petrilli

Listen Kristen, the week of 5/4 and enter the KEYWORD below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Orchestra After 5 on May 14th at Marian Anderson Hall. Purchase tickets here

THE ORCHESTRA AFTER 5 EXPERIENCE
Pre-concert fun | 5:00 PM
Happy hour food and drink specials
Interactive activities and entertainment
Photo ops and more

60-minute Philadelphia Orchestra concert | 6:30 PM

Post-concert talkback | 7:30 PM

Philadelphia Orchestra
brendan petrilliWriter
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