5 Reasons Why the Tails and Trails 5K is the Best

The 15th Annual PSPCA and Main Line Rescue Tails and Trails 5K Run and 2K Walk is next weekend. Run a 5K with Your Dog and Support the PSPCA. What could be better?

Be there Saturday, May 9th. I'm not gonna pretend that there aren't a million other events that day. There are. But you probably have to walk your dog anyway... so get in a run with your pal on a Saturday morning in spring. Then, go do all that other stuff.

Saturday, May 9th at Main Line Animal Rescue

(1149 Pike Springs Road, Chester Springs, PA)

7:30 am Registration Opens

9:00 am Runners Begin

9:15 am Walkers Begin

10:15 am Beverage Garden/After-Party Opens

12:00 pm Event concludes

For an animal lover, the Tails and Trails 5K is not to be missed. There are many reasons, but here are my top 5.

1.) A 5K WITH Your Best Friend

I truly believe that there's a dog out there for every kind of walker and runner. If you're gonna be out there pounding the pavement anyway, why not give a wonderful adoptable dog the chance to see (smell) the world with you. This Tails and Trails 5K run and 2K walk is one of the very few 5Ks out there that invites your best friend too. Our fur-baby (and BEN FM's longtime Dog Jockey) Gloria passed away a few years ago, but even today I feel guilty taking long walks or runs without her. She so appreciated a good walk or run in the sunshine. Whenever I did those things without her, I felt a pang of guilt. Still do. If you're the same way, this is the 5k for you. Bring your best pals along for twice the fun.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

2.) Beautiful Farm Location

While the joint human/canine part of the Tails and Trails 5K is my favorite perk, the setting is also pretty unique. It's located in the scenic hills of Phoenixville on the gorgeous Main Line Rescue farm. While the course is a bit hilly for my taste (consider it a challenge!), the view and calming dose of nature makes each and every dip worth that run back uphill. It's also so nice to see the area and know that Main Line Rescue is located here. Since visiting the first time, I love being able to picture these adoptable animals in that setting. About 1,000 times better digs than a typical animal shelter (although each and every one are needed and appreciated).

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

3.) The Party

The Tails and Trails 5K Run and 2K Walk. You can run, walk, or just come out to show your support for a great cause. It's a total party either way. There's a fun little village area set up with vendors and giveaways and a beer garden too. One of my favorite tables last year had a girl scout troupe handing out handmade dog ropes that the scouts had made for all of the dogs. For free. They did such a great job on all of them and all the animals and their people really appreciated it. Mingle with like-minded animal lovers and their gorgeous pets too, and enter to win some super raffle prizes while you're at it.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

4.) The Whole Family is Invited

Something that has always stuck out to me about this event is how family friendly it is. You can run or walk alone, or with your best furry pal, and your kids too. The age categories cover everyone and there are winners both individually and paired as human/dog combo teams. They always say that kid-friendly dogs and dog-friendly kids are welcome. Bring the whole gang.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

5.) The Cause

Not everyone realizes this, but the PSPCA is NOT funded by the government. Not at all. Their funding is crowdsourced and they completely depend on donations from the public to do their lifesaving work each and every day. This isn't just caring for and helping to adopt animals at their shelters. That's just a part of what they do. When an animal is in need, the public reaches out to the PSPCA. They are the organization busy answering calls about trapped animals, abandoned pets, hoarding and abuse cases, and not just dogs and cats. The PSPCA takes all types of animals into their care: horses, pigs, you name it. Sometimes 100's of animals at a time. PSPCA officers not only investigate these cases (sometimes of horrible abuse and neglect), they then see them through all the way to possible prosecution. All. Publicly. Funded. Please help if you can.

Everything you need to know about the PSPCA and Main Line Animal Rescue Tails and Trails 5K Run and 2K Walk can be found right HERE. Even if you're unable to join us in person, please consider becoming a sponsor of the event, or making a donation to the PSPCA. They're amazing and they use donations to save animals all over our region all day, every day.

Oh, and if you do come out on Saturday, May 9th - be sure to stop by the BEN FM tent and say hi!