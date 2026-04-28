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Liberty Lands Playground Now Open

The renovation of Liberty Lands Playground in Northern Liberties has been a long time coming. Over the weekend, and just in time for a full summer of play, the playground…

Kristen Herrmann
A little boy in red rain boots plays inside a large wooden snail playground structure while other kids play above.
Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

The renovation of Liberty Lands Playground in Northern Liberties has been a long time coming. Over the weekend, and just in time for a full summer of play, the playground reopened to the public and what seemed like a million happy kids.

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Saturday, April 25th was supposed to be rainy all day, but the forecast didn't deter anyone. The large crowd for the opening was full of happy and appreciative adults and kids alike, and the weather cooperated too. Every space was filled, and yet somehow there was plenty of space.

A photo of one of the big wooden structures with a bridge to cross at the new Liberty Lands Playground. Lots of kids and parents play at the opening.Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Liberty Lands is a green space right off 3rd Street in Northern Liberties, and in between Poplar and Wildey Streets. If you do a quick Google Image search, you can easily find images of what the playground was... Now, take a look at the glow-up. So many beautiful wooden structures and features, with something to offer any kid.

Liberty Lands playground in Northern Liberties in Philly is brand new with all wood structures and some really cute features including this small wood playhouse with a blue roof.Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Saturday's Grand Opening event was from 1-3pm on what was supposed to be an entirely soggy day. The weather gods smiled upon the event, and for that gap of 2 hours at least, the rain held off and hundreds of kids played on a brand new dry playground.

A large horizontal sign with a painted green mural about Liberty Lands Playground.Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

There are new slides, swings, towers to climb, and a water fountain and 'koi pond' bird bath too.

A little girl in a pink unicorn coat sticks her hand in a bird bath painted with colorful koi fish on a bright blue background.Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Lots of little touches really added to the overall charm.

A sign reading Pollinator Patch in front of a small garden.Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Tic-tac-toe on a stump. A giant snail! A super cute bug hotel.

A little boy in red rain boots plays in front of a &quot;Bug Hotel&quot; made of soil and wood pallets.Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

They even upgraded the long-time Liberty Lands metal car frame that kids love to pretend to drive.

A little boy pretends to drive a car holding a steering wheel on a playground &quot;car&quot;.Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

There were also some temporary attractions for the big celebration. Face painting, a sock puppet and craft table, and an air dancer too. Or is it a tube man? Sky dancer? Whatever it's called, it was a total hit.

A yellow sky dancer or whatever they're called, those air powered tall skinny figures that kids love to see and businesses use to draw attention to their business. Three kids play around it.Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

The Bummer About Liberty Lands? (Pun Intended.)

As a frequent user of public parks all over the city, I have a special place in my heart (bladder) for a park that offers a public bathroom. Especially with potty-training toddlers, it's so important to know where the closest potty is at all times. Smith Memorial Playground has an impeccable bathroom, Fishtown Rec offers a spot indoors, Towey Playground, and lots of places open up their facilities to the public. Not Liberty Lands. They have a restroom... with a coded lock. Pack your toddler potties in the stroller for this one or be sure to join the potty club.

A sign about the The Liberty Lands Potty Club in front of the locked restroom. Not open to the public. E-mail for a &quot;reservation&quot;.Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

There's also a new paid parking policy to help with costs. I drive a stroller in the city typically, but I assume this will be a source of some grumbles.

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Overall, a beautiful park and playground. Thanks to the folks responsible for giving the park a much needed glow-up. They did a fantastic job.

KidsNorthern LibertiesPhiladelphiaPlayground
Kristen HerrmannEditor
Kristen Herrmann is the Program Director and Weekday Morning Show Host on BEN FM. She has been a fixture on the radio in Philadelphia since 2005. As a content creator for BEN FM, Kristen specializes in all things Philadelphia, kids, family and favors the quirky stuff.
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