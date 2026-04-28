Liberty Lands Playground Now Open

The renovation of Liberty Lands Playground in Northern Liberties has been a long time coming. Over the weekend, and just in time for a full summer of play, the playground reopened to the public and what seemed like a million happy kids.

Saturday, April 25th was supposed to be rainy all day, but the forecast didn't deter anyone. The large crowd for the opening was full of happy and appreciative adults and kids alike, and the weather cooperated too. Every space was filled, and yet somehow there was plenty of space.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Liberty Lands is a green space right off 3rd Street in Northern Liberties, and in between Poplar and Wildey Streets. If you do a quick Google Image search, you can easily find images of what the playground was... Now, take a look at the glow-up. So many beautiful wooden structures and features, with something to offer any kid.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Saturday's Grand Opening event was from 1-3pm on what was supposed to be an entirely soggy day. The weather gods smiled upon the event, and for that gap of 2 hours at least, the rain held off and hundreds of kids played on a brand new dry playground.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

There are new slides, swings, towers to climb, and a water fountain and 'koi pond' bird bath too.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Lots of little touches really added to the overall charm.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Tic-tac-toe on a stump. A giant snail! A super cute bug hotel.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

They even upgraded the long-time Liberty Lands metal car frame that kids love to pretend to drive.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

There were also some temporary attractions for the big celebration. Face painting, a sock puppet and craft table, and an air dancer too. Or is it a tube man? Sky dancer? Whatever it's called, it was a total hit.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

The Bummer About Liberty Lands? (Pun Intended.)

As a frequent user of public parks all over the city, I have a special place in my heart (bladder) for a park that offers a public bathroom. Especially with potty-training toddlers, it's so important to know where the closest potty is at all times. Smith Memorial Playground has an impeccable bathroom, Fishtown Rec offers a spot indoors, Towey Playground, and lots of places open up their facilities to the public. Not Liberty Lands. They have a restroom... with a coded lock. Pack your toddler potties in the stroller for this one or be sure to join the potty club.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

There's also a new paid parking policy to help with costs. I drive a stroller in the city typically, but I assume this will be a source of some grumbles.