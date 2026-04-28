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Enter to win a pair of tickets to One of Live Nations Summer Of Live Shows

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to ONE of Live Nation’s Summer of Live Shows: Train, 7/26 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Toto, 7/26 at The Mann…

brendan petrilli

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to ONE of Live Nation's Summer of Live Shows:

Train, 7/26 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Toto, 7/26 at The Mann

Motley Crue, 7/27 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Lionel Richie, 7/16 at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Make it a Summer of Live!

Head to LiveNation.com/SummerOfLive to see what other participating shows are selling $30 Tickets from April 29 - May 5.

You can enter once per day, but you can only win one pair of tickets for 1 of the shows

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brendan petrilliWriter
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