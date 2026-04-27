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The Cacoa Pod is the Sweetest New Event Space in Philly

The Cacoa Pod is the sweetest possible option to host your upcoming small gathering. If you care about aesthetic or the hygge of a place, the Cacoa Pod has it…

Kristen Herrmann
A host at the new Philly event space The Cacoa Pod stands in front of a sign that reads "House-Made Chocolates" while holding an artificial but realistic looking Cacoa Pod.

The Cacoa Pod is Philly’s Newest and Sweetest Event Space

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

The Cacoa Pod is the sweetest possible option to host your upcoming small gathering. If you care about aesthetic or the hygge of a place, the Cacoa Pod has it in spades. A beautiful space with a warm, comfortable feel. The Cacoa Pod offers delicious food, great vibes, and perhaps best of all - it's so undeniably Philly. Book soon too, because I have a feeling this place is going to be very popular.

A statue above a floral arrangement in the center of a table at the Cacoa Pod event space in Old City Philadelphia.Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

My daughter and I recently had the chance to check out the Cacoa Pod in Philly and I can't recommend it enough. Host your small event in this beautiful curated spot in Old City, in possibly the oldest building on Market Street. The building dates back to the 18th century, and even during colonial times the block was filled with chocolate and gingerbread makers and other bakers and artisans. The new Cacoa Pod event space proudly continues this sweet tradition.

A mom and her daughter toast together at the new Cacoa Pod event space in Philadelphia's Old City.Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Not even a block from the 2nd Street stop on the Market Frankford Line, this new event space is next to the oldest continuously operating candy shop in the country. Adjacent to Shane's Confectionery and operated by the same folks, this sweet street is affectionately called "Confectionery Row".

A vanilla ice cream sundae with whipped cream on top in a glass cup sits on a marble counter.Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

The Cacao Pod has space for up to 22 guests, with an Ice Cream Sundae Package option including Franklin’s Fountain ice cream, a Soda Fountain and Float Package, and a Drinking Chocolate Package, with plenty of add-ons including celebration cake, brownies and cookies, brioche waffles and savory bites too.

Drinking Chocolate?

Yep. It’s delicious. We tried all of the delectable offerings in this new space and the Drinking Chocolate is not to be missed. Honestly, try not to miss any of it.

A framed sign describing the Iced Drinking Chocolate add-on option at The Cacoa Pod event space.Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Attention was very clearly paid to every detail. A photo worthy setting enhanced by great lighting, the scent of roasting cacao, old-fashioned host uniforms and antique glassware. Gather, sip, and savor together for an intimate gathering to celebrate any occasion.

A perfect space for bridal and baby showers, birthday and office parties too. Everything from an intimate office party over the holidays, to a sugar-filled 8-year old's unforgettable ice cream sundae birthday party. This literal taste of Philly is filled with historic charm right in the heart of Old City and sure to please every guest.

A crystal punch bowl filled with punch surrounded by glasses at The Cacoa Pod event space in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood.Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Why Cacoa and not Cocoa?

I learned that cacao and cocoa are both from the same plant, but cacao is the raw form. The raw beans before they’re roasted or processed. There’s a beautiful illustration of a cacao pod right out front on the sign for the space.

A photo of an artificial cacoa pod. The raw pod before cocoa is processed.Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Included In Your Rental of The Cacoa Pod:

  • Private use of the Cacao Pod for 2 Hours (up to 22 guests)
  • Introduction & assistance by your dedicated host.
  • Unlimited hand-poured seltzer, still water, and soda served by your host.
  • One house-made artisanal soda syrup of your choice.
  • Ambient tea lights, adjustable overhead lighting.
  • Access to WiFi + portable speaker.

Pricing varies based on weekend or weekday preference and hours. Find more HERE.

Ready to set the date? Send an e-mail to Nicole@ShaneCandies.com to book your event.

Don’t forget to stop by Shane Confectionery (photos below) located just next door, and Franklin Fountain too.

A photo of the beautiful historic chocolate making kitchen at Shane's Confectionery in Old City, Philadelphia. Kristen Herrmann for BBGI
A display of colorful candies and lollipops at Shane's Confectionery candy store in Old City, Philadelphia. Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

~ Kristen

Event PlanningOld CityPhiladelphia
Kristen HerrmannEditor
Kristen Herrmann is the Program Director and Weekday Morning Show Host on BEN FM. She has been a fixture on the radio in Philadelphia since 2005. As a content creator for BEN FM, Kristen specializes in all things Philadelphia, kids, family and favors the quirky stuff.
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