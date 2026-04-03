Enter to win a pair of tickets to SHUCKED
Listen to Kristen the week of 4/6 and enter the KEYWORD below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to SHUCKED the acclaimed Broadway musical, on April 21st…
Listen to Kristen the week of 4/6 and enter the KEYWORD below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to SHUCKED the acclaimed Broadway musical, on April 21st at Forrest Theatre. SHUCKED follows a story about an unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con artist, and a battle for the heart and soil of a small town, is not to be missed.