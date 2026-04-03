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Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to MICHAEL

Listen to Kristen the week of 4/6 and enter the KEYWORD below for a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to an advanced screening to MICHAEL on April 20th…

brendan petrilli

Listen to Kristen the week of 4/6 and enter the KEYWORD below for a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to an advanced screening to MICHAEL on April 20th at Regal King of Prussia. MICHAEL is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins. MICHAEL - in theaters April 24.”

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brendan petrilliWriter
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