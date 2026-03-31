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Win Ben’s Bucks

Win Ben’s Bucks: Your shot to win $1,000 five times a day! WHEN: Weekdays, April 6th through May 8th. Listen at 8am, 10am, 12noon, 3pm, and 5pm. We’ll announce that…

Eric Simon
Cartoon of Benjamin Franklin standing in a field with a kite with text for the contest "Win BEN's Bucks"

Win Ben’s Bucks: Your shot to win $1,000 five times a day!

WHEN: Weekdays, April 6th through May 8th.

Listen at 8am, 10am, 12noon, 3pm, and 5pm.

We'll announce that hour's keyword. You have until 25 minutes after that hour to enter it one of 3 ways:

  • via the 957 BenFM App on your mobile device
  • here on the contest page at 957BenFM.com
  • or text it to the special short code: 45911

One random entrant, from all that submit the correct word, will win $1,000!

Contest Rules for this promotion HERE.

Sponsored by Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling and Electric - Help is on the Way!

Cash Contest
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
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