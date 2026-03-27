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Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to the Franklin Institute

Listen to Angel the week of 3/30 and enter the KEYWORD below for a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition at the Franklin…

brendan petrilli

Listen to Angel the week of 3/30 and enter the KEYWORD below for a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition at the Franklin Institute. Explore how theme park attractions like Jurassic World, Minions, and Super Nintendo World come to life through hands-on exhibits, behind-the-scenes content, and cutting-edge design and storytelling innovation. Tickets at FI.EDU

ContestsFranklin InstituteUniversal Studios
brendan petrilliWriter
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