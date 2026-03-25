The 6ABC Blood Drive is TODAY (3/25)

Roll up your sleeve! The 6ABC Blood Drive is happening today and it's so needed. The holidays, combined with extremely cold weather and multiple winter storms has kept potential donors from donating blood over the past few months. A lack of donations has depleted the Red Cross blood supply, while the need for blood is always present. Someone needs blood every 2 seconds!

We can help. 6ABC has organized a blood drive for the American Red Cross and they're holding it at 5 convenient locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey today. It's a daylong event too, so plenty of time to pop over during the day or after work 9am to 7pm.

One of the locations is just a few minutes from our station off of Presidential Boulevard. I'll be there for my 10:15 appointment this morning if you want to come donate and say hello! March is Red Cross Month. Celebrate by helping others at the 6ABC Blood Drive, as the Red Cross helps others each and every day.

5 Locations to Donate to the 6ABC Blood Drive

Pennsylvania Courtyard by Marriott - 4100 Presidential Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19131

Sellersville Fire Department - 2 N. Main St. Sellersville, PA 18960

Spring Valley YMCA - 19 Linfield-Trappe Road. Royersford, PA 19468

New Jersey Collingswood Grand Ballroom - 315 White Horse Pike. Collingswood, NJ 08107

The Forum Wedding & Catering Hall - 109 N. Black Horse Pike. Blackwood, NJ 08012

Make a 6ABC Blood Drive Appointment

Sign up for an appointment with the 6ABC Blood Drive HERE or Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use sponsor code 6ABC.

Incentives

All presenting donors will receive a $15 Amazon.com gift card by email AND the Red Cross is also giving out rechargeable lanterns.

Curious About Your A1C?

All donors will be provided free A1C screening, a test to identify diabetes or pre-diabetes. You'll get your results within a few weeks of donating blood.

Requirements to Donate Blood

Must be 17 or older, or with a parent or guardian in certain states.

Must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.

All blood types are needed.

Bring your blood donor card or driver's license or 2 other forms of ID.

If you are unable to donate blood, there are other ways that you can help.

You could learn a life-saving skill. Sign up to learn CPR, or take a refresher course. Learn how to use a defibrillator. You never know when these skills will come in handy, and we all hope that someone nearby will have these skills if we ourselves are ever in need.

Volunteer your time. Time is so valuable and the Red Cross is always looking for volunteers to fill many positions in their organization. Find the right fit for you.

Make a monetary donation. Today is Giving Day and Ford Philanthropy is matching donations to make your money go even farther. All donations are tax deductible, and During Red Cross month, supporters making a gift of $125+ are eligible for a special thank you gift of a rechargable lantern.