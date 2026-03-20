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Enter to win a pair of tickets to Disney Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour

Listen to Kristen the week of 3/23 for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Disney Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour, November 13th at…

brendan petrilli

Listen to Kristen the week of 3/23 for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Disney Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour, November 13th at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am via Ticketmaster

Disney
brendan petrilliWriter
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