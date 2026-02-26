Hilary Duff Talks ‘Freaky Friday’ Premiere Crash and Childhood Feud with Lindsay Lohan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 20: Hilary Duff attends her “luck…or something” Album Celebration Event at The Grove on February 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA)

It's been so long, but those childhood stories are always fun to look back on. Recently, Hilary Duff appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast amid her press tour. During the visit, she got personal about her breakup, return to music, and childhood feuds.

One of the questions Alex Cooper, host of Call Her Daddy, asked was, "Did you intentionally crash the Freaky Friday premiere?" Answering honestly, Duff said, "I think, absolutely yes" about the 2003 incident. "I was a teenager."

The singer and actress went on to discuss the "childhood feud" between her and Lindsay Lohan. Cooper asked if she was, in return, shocked that Lohan attended the Cheaper by the Dozen premiere. "No—I mean, that was like my childhood feud... like my nemesis. It's too many years later—like, who cares?"

Although the premieres happened years ago, and while both were teenagers at the time, the rivalry was one many remember witnessing growing up. At the time of the premieres, both women were popular young stars. Duff was a Disney Channel icon with the success of Lizzie McGuire, while Lohan had seen success in her roles in The Parent Trap and Life-Size.

Duff did go on to discuss where the two stand now. "It does not matter. Also, Lindsay came up to me at a club once [years later] and was like, 'Are we good?' And I was like, 'We're good.' She was like, 'Let's take a shot.' I was like, 'OK.'"