Coach Snoop Living It Up at the Winter Olympics

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 3: Coach Snoop Dogg attends the Team USA Welcome Experience at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics on February 03, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

It's a snowboarder, a figure skater, it's Coach Snoop for Team USA! After a great time at the Paris Games in 2024, Snoop Dogg has taken his talents to Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Coach Snoop Takes Over the Winter Olympics

Over the last week, Coach Snoop has been seen enjoying his time in Italy during the Winter Games. For the first time, Team USA chose an honorary coach for the country. The position allows Coach Snoop to lend “his signature humor and heart to help motivate Team USA athletes,” according to the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

In photos posted to social media, we can see Coach Snoop living it up in Italy. He has been making his way through the Olympic Village and attending as many competition events as possible. He's been seen with figure skaters, the curling team, skiers, snowboarders, and so much more.

In a recent interview on The Today Show on Thursday, Coach Snoop talks about how he's been able to be a mentor to all of Team USA. "I've been able to tell them about life and not just about the sports," said Coach Snoop. "But about the things that we dealing with in life in general and how to deal with it."

Coach Snoop is continuing to make his way through Milan at the 2026 Winter Olympics. You can follow along his journey on social media to see what he's up to each day.