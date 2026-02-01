This Day in Rock History: February 1

The 1st of February is a day of many firsts in the rock world. It's when Pink Floyd first signed a professional recording contract, Neil Young played his first gig, and the Beatles started their US run of No. 1 songs. Keep reading to learn more about these huge events, and all other major ones that took place on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some major milestones and breakthrough hits we celebrate today include:

1964: The Beatles' classic song "I Want To Hold Your Hand" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it spent seven consecutive weeks. It was the band's first US No. 1 and started an amazing run of 20 US chart-toppers for the boys from Liverpool.

The Beatles' classic song "I Want To Hold Your Hand" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it spent seven consecutive weeks. It was the band's first US No. 1 and started an amazing run of 20 US chart-toppers for the boys from Liverpool. 1992: Elton John and George Michael's iconic duet "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" hit the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. All proceeds generated by the song were donated to AIDS charities.

Cultural Milestones

Today is a huge day for rock culture, with two industry legends experiencing major career firsts:

1963: Neil Young played his first ever professional show, as part of his band The Squires, at a country club in Winnipeg, Canada. The four-piece band was paid a total of $5 for their performance, with each member getting a dollar and the extra dollar covering their gas.

Neil Young played his first ever professional show, as part of his band The Squires, at a country club in Winnipeg, Canada. The four-piece band was paid a total of $5 for their performance, with each member getting a dollar and the extra dollar covering their gas. 1967: Pink Floyd signed their first professional contract with EMI Records, turning them from a local amateur group to a professional band. On that same day, they recorded their first two singles, "Arnold Layne" and "Candy and a Currant Bun."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some of the most memorable shows and recordings from Feb. 1 include:

1965: James Brown recorded "Papa's Got a Brand New Bag." It reportedly took him less than an hour, and the song is widely considered to be the beginning of funk music.

James Brown recorded "Papa's Got a Brand New Bag." It reportedly took him less than an hour, and the song is widely considered to be the beginning of funk music. 1967: The Beatles started recording their legendary "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" song at Abbey Road Studios. It was credited to both Lennon and McCartney and was included in the similarly titled album.

The Beatles started recording their legendary "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" song at Abbey Road Studios. It was credited to both Lennon and McCartney and was included in the similarly titled album. 1980: Blondie released the "Call Me" single, as part of the soundtrack for the movie American Gigolo. It later spent six consecutive weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees' biggest single.

Blondie released the "Call Me" single, as part of the soundtrack for the movie American Gigolo. It later spent six consecutive weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees' biggest single. 1994: Green Day released their third studio album and first under a major label, Dookie. It was mostly written by lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong and went on to sell over 20 million copies in the US alone, earning a double Diamond certification from the RIAA.