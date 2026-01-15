Exploremores Girl Scout Cookie Honest Review: Explore Less

To start, I don't mean to yuck anyone else's yum. If you love Exploremores, the new 2026 Girl Scout Cookie flavor release, awesome. The reason Girl Scout cookies are so popular is that they have tried and true flavors that we all look forward to every year, but they also keep evolving to bring us new favorites like Adventurefuls (love them). That being said, not all releases are gonna be a hit. My prediction is that the 2026 Exploremores cookies are a miss.

Exploremores come in a sleeve and a bunch of the cookies were broken before I even opened it. The cookie is meant to be inspired by Rocky Road Ice Cream. I didn't taste that. Two chocolate sandwich cookies with toasted almond creme inside. I found it crumbly and dry, and there's not nearly enough of the cream icing. Hardly any. Not a fan. Will the box of Exploremores that I opened this morning go to waste? Let's not talk crazy. Of course not. Just not my favorite, by far.

In my opinion, stick to the classics.

My Top 5 Girl Scout Cookies

1.) Caramel Delites / Samoas

2.) Adventurefuls

3. Thin Mints

4.) Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

5.) Lemonades

Also for sale this year:

Peanut Butter Sandwich

Caramel Chocolate Chip - Gluten Free

Lemonups

Tofffee Tastic

Trefoils

And yes, Exploremores.

Try Exploremores Out For Yourself

Today is opening day for Girl Scouts cookie season and they're going to be out at Love Park in Philly From 8am to 2pm selling cookies. It's cold out there! Go show them some love.

Cookie season runs through March 8th. Buy as many cookies as you can before then. Find your local Girl Scout troop, or use the cookie finder on the Girl Scouts website, or text COOKIES to 59618.

Please don't take this review of Exploremores as a negative statement about the Girls Scouts. I LOVE the Girl Scouts. I was a Girl Scout myself for many years, and going to Girl Scout Camp will always be one of my favorite memories. In fact, I can’t wait until my daughter Trudy is old enough to be a Daisy Girl Scout, and I'd love to be her pack leader one day.