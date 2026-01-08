Rolling Loud Announces 2026 Festival Dates

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 22: A view during day 2 of Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

It's almost that time of year again! Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival is coming back, and they just announced their 2026 dates. This year, the festival will only be in one city, and it's not the one you think. The festival will not be in NY, Miami, or Los Angeles this year. Rolling Loud is heading to Orlando, Florida!

Rolling Loud 2026 Is Coming!

The hip-hop music festival will take place this summer in Orlando, which came as a shock to many fans. The festival, which typically takes place in Miami in Florida, has decided to not only relocate but limit the number of festivals for 2026. Organizers announced on social media that the festival will take place May 8-10, 2026, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.

Although Orlando is the only stop in the U.S. this year, they will also visit other spots such as Sydney and Melbourne, Australia, in March.

Billboard reports that festival officials released statements regarding the 2026 festival.

“We wanted to bring Rolling Loud back to the summer and build it without compromise,” co-founder/co-CEO Matt Zingler said. “With Orlando, we’re able to be more accessible for fans, expand our footprint, and think long-term. Rolling Loud has always been about meeting the culture where it’s going, not where it’s been. Bringing the festival back to the summer — in a market built for it — lets us do that at the highest level.”

Presale will begin on Friday, January 9, at 10 am. Early ticket purchasers will receive an exclusive Rolling Loud 2026 t-shirt. There will also be a full week of events leading up to the festival weekend. The official lineup has not yet been announced.

In the past, Rolling Loud has featured a number of artists, including A$AP Rocky, City Girls, Quavo, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Future, and more!