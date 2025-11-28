ContestsBen Merch Store
LISTEN LIVE

Enter to win a Flyers Santa Sack!

Listen to Kristen the week of 12/1 and enter below for a chance to win a Flyers Santa Sack, including a pair of Lower Level Flyers tickets, an autographed item,…

brendan petrilli

Listen to Kristen the week of 12/1 and enter below for a chance to win a Flyers Santa Sack, including a pair of Lower Level Flyers tickets, an autographed item, food and beverage voucher, and Philadelphia Wings lacrosse tickets. It’s everything you need for the game in one gift. Get your Flyers Santa Sack now, only at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.

Hockey
brendan petrilliWriter
Related Stories
Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to Hershey Park
ContestsEnter to win a 4-pack of tickets to Hershey Parkbrendan petrilli
Snacks for Santa: Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card!
ContestsSnacks for Santa: Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect