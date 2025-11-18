Groundhog Day 2026 BEN to Punxsutawney Bus Trip

The Groundhog Day 2026 BEN to Punxutawney trip is ON. We're headed back to the Weather Capital of the World! Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, or BUST!

Mark your calendars! “And don’t forget your booties, cuz it’s cold outside!” On Sunday, February 1st, and especially Monday, February 2nd - GROUNDHOG DAY 2026, we’re taking a trip to see the most famous groundhog in the world. Our 3rd Annual BEN to Punxsutawney Groundhog Day Bus Trip. Traveling Sunday into Monday, so only one vacation day needed!

Normally, we all wait to hear Phil’s Prognostication every year on Groundhog Day from the comfort of home, work, or somewhere else warm. Again this year, BEN FM and a group of lucky (and brave listeners) are gonna be right in the middle of the action. We’re taking a bus trip out to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to hear the news straight from the rat’s (groundhog’s) mouth.

We're so lucky to be just a short(ish) drive away from a famous town with an even more famous groundhog. Join us as we party in the frigid temperatures in the wee hours of the morning, and join thousands of other (crazy) people gathered up at Gobbler's Knob to watch the prognostication live.

This trip sells out fast, so this year we're taking TWO buses. Don't sleep on it though. Reserve your spot on the bus, and start hoping for warm weather now. Last year was COLD! We did luck out our first year with some very mild temps. HERE's a link with photos and a recap of our inaugural trip.

The Plan for Ground Hog Day 2026

We'll leave the station on Sunday, February 1st 2026 at 10am. We'll drive to Clearfield, PA (watching the Bill Murray movie Groundhog Day over and over again on the way). We'll have a pizza party at a Clearfield hotel when we get there, and then stay in Clearfield overnight.

It's not exactly overnight though. We leave the hotel very very early the next morning, Monday, February 2nd, so we don’t miss a bit of the fun at Gobbler’s Knob on Groundhog Day.

It’s about a 52-minute ride from our hotel to the party. Once we get there, we’ll take a shuttle bus up to the Knob, and stay until the prognostication is made. Afterward, they usually allow a chance to get a photo with Phil, and then everyone makes their way back into town on the shuttles for more groundhog-themed entertainment. We’ll be able to visit Phil's wife Phyllis in their full-time burrow at the library too, and their babies too! That afternoon, we go back home. We expect to be back in Bala Cynwyd on Monday, February 2nd by around 6:15pm.

What to expect?

The town goes ALL OUT. It’s perfect. They are so well organized, and the event runs as smoothly as any large event I’ve ever attended. This small town in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania (cue Pennsylvania polka here) knows how to throw a party. A big one too. Last year, with such great weather, it was closer to 40,000 people. In 2022 there were an estimated 30,000 people, and that was in 14-degree weather. Yes, it was that cold.

Cold, sure, but the people are nice, and the nonstop entertainment helps you to almost forget how cold you are.

The Party

Things get started at 3am up at Gobbler’s Knob, with lots of entertainment to help distract you from the cold. There are fun hosts, music, dancers, confetti, and even a fireworks show. It’s so great. There are lots of events in town afterward too. We really enjoyed “Groundhog Days in the Park” in Barclay Square and the Community Center. The shuttle bus drops you off right there, and we'll allow some time to walk around the tents and tables and grab some food before we load up the bus Friday afternoon to return home.

Dress warmly!

Like, really warm. This is an outdoor event, likely in the snow. Unfortunately, it can be so uncomfortable that kids and the elderly are not recommended to join us. There’s a bonfire at Gobbler’s Knob if needed, but it’s still pretty tough on your fingers and toes up there. It's still fun though somehow, I promise. We have a cute BEN FM Groundhog Day hat for everyone too.

It's a bucket list trip for sure. We all want to be able to say we've BEN to Punxsutawney!

We work with Boscov's Travel to put this party bus together. They do a really great job organizing a super fun trip. Book your spot on the Groundhog Day 2026 bus ASAP, as last year sold out fast.

Your Groundhog Day 2026 Bus Trip Adventure Includes:

Round trip transportation via private motorcoach equipped with reclining seats and restroom.

One (1) night hotel accommodations at the Wingate by Wyndham, Clearfield, PA.

Two (2) meals: Pizza party at the hotel Saturday evening; Continental Breakfast-To-Go, Sunday morning.

Round trip shuttle bus ticket from downtown Punxsutawney to Gobbler’s Knob for Phil’s big day!

Free time to enjoy Groundhog Day activities and festivities in downtown Punxsutawney. Food, crafts, entertainment and much, much more!

Gratuity for your motorcoach driver.

Depart BEN FM Radio, 1 Bala Plaza, Bala Cynwyd, PA at 10:00 am on Sunday, February 1st 2026.

Approximate return to BEN FM Radio, 1 Bala Plaza, Bala Cynwyd, PA by 6:15 pm Monday, February 2nd 2026.