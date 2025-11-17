Adopt A Family Radiothon 2025 with BEN FM, Volunteers of America and 6ABC

Adopt A Family Radiothon 2025 commence! 95.7 BEN FM has once again partnered with Volunteers of America Delaware Valley and our friends at 6abc Action News to work to improve the holidays for local struggling families in need.



You can give these families the gift of joy via Volunteers of America's Adopt a Family Program which matches families in need from their shelters & the community with donors like you to provide a great holiday season.



As a part of the Adopt A Family Radiothon 2025, you can help a family in need this year in one of three ways:



1. You can do a Direct Adoption where you choose a family from Volunteers of America's list of LOCAL families in need.

Direct Adoption

- You choose the family you want to purchase items for

- Volunteers of America will send you a profile & wish list

- You buy the following for each child in the family : one new toy or gift, one new outfit & one holiday meal for the family (or grocery store gift card)



2. You can make a monetary donation to support the Adopt A Family Radiothon 2025 HERE. Your donation will be combined with others, making your gift go even further.

Cash Donation

- Each cash donation makes it possible to help more families. Your donation of any size is combined with others to provide clothes, toys and food to families who are in need.

3. You can also purchase items from the VOADV Amazon Wishlist.

The VOADV Amazon Wishlist is a convenient, safe way for you to shop and support families in need. Search for the exact ages or gifts that you like and have everything shipped directly to the VOADV Collingswood office with the click of a button!

For tracking purposes when purchasing items from the Amazon Wish List, they kindly ask that you:

-Forward your receipt to adegan@voadv.org, so that they can know to expect the items and confirm receipt.



Join us for a live broadcast from the Cherry Hill Mall (The Grand Court by the Season's 52 entrance) on Thursday, December 4th from 6am-6pm! We'll have lots of special guests stopping by, and plenty of incentive prizes all day long, including concert tickets, gift cards, and more! Walk-up donations at our broadcast will be accepted.