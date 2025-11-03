Eastern State Honors Veterans and Celebrates Community with November Events in Philadelphia

This November, Eastern State Penitentiary is bringing a dynamic lineup of events and experiences that highlight what it means to belong, serve, and seek justice in Philadelphia. Whether you’re a local history buff, an educator, a parent scouting enriching outings, or someone passionate about restorative justice, Eastern State has something meaningful for everyone this month.

Veterans Day Tributes: Honoring Service and Reflecting on Justice

From November 7 to November 11, visitors can immerse themselves in pop-up talks, exhibits, and film screenings that explore the unique intersection of military service and the justice system. Highlights include guided tours recounting the stories of 120 incarcerated individuals who later served in the military, and a special pop-up exhibit showcasing photos, documents, and artifacts related to veterans at Eastern State. The programming invites guests to reflect on how history, service, and justice often intertwine.

Restorative Justice Month: Thoughtful Conversations and Civic Learning

As part of Restorative Justice Month, Eastern State’s Justice 101 series returns on November 19. This discussion dives into restorative justice practices, featuring experts like Suzanne V. Estrella and Keith Hickman, and moderation by Dr. Kerry Sautner, Eastern State’s President & CEO. In-person and online attendees will explore how empathy, dialogue, and community-based solutions can create paths to healing and accountability outside of incarceration. Civic learning programs also invite school groups and educators to interactive simulations and forums, from First Amendment workshops to reentry simulations and Scout Day: Architecture.

Thanksgiving Weekend: The Power of Play – Sports & Belonging

On Thanksgiving weekend—November 28 through 30—Eastern State shines a spotlight on sports as a source of camaraderie and connection. The penitentiary’s storied past comes alive with themed tours, scavenger hunts, baseball trivia, and pop-up activities exploring how play fostered community both in the prison’s history and in correctional facilities today.

How to Join the Experience This November

Most programming is included with standard admission, though Scout Day: Architecture requires advance-ticket purchase. Some events require pre-registration, including Justice 101 and school group reentry simulations. Visit Eastern State’s website for ticket information, event details, and registration links.