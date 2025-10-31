Enter to win a pair of tickets to an advanced screening to Wicked: For Good

Listen to Kristen the week of 11/3 and enter the KEYWORD ____ for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see and Advanced Screening of Wicked: For Good on Tuesday, November 18th at 7 pm at Cherry Hill AMC. From Universal, that brought you last year’s global cinematic cultural sensation, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion in Wicked: For Good. In Theaters November 21st.