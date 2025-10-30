‘Young and the Restless’ Stars Recreate Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ in Halloween Dance Video

Cast members from The Young and the Restless, such as Eric Braeden, teamed up with Courtney Hope and Melissa Claire Egan to celebrate Halloween by reenacting Michael Jackson's original "Thriller" music video. The social media clip showcased the stars dancing in full costume, capturing the spooky, playful energy of the 1983 hit and celebrating the holiday spirit.

Courtney Hope shared the video online, writing, “Happy Halloween from the spooky cast and crew of Young & Restless.” She mentioned the video was “made with witchy love” by Hope and Egan. The fun tribute included familiar faces from the long-running soap, blending on-screen and behind-the-scenes energy as the group enjoyed dressing up, dancing, and sharing their camaraderie with fans.

Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video was first broadcast on MTV in December 1983, and it quickly became a pop culture sensation. It was a short film, directed by John Landis, in which Michael Jackson danced with zombies. In addition, it had one of the first voice cameos by Vincent Price, the iconic horror film actor. It became one of the landmark music videos of all time by combining choreography and cinematic style never seen before in music videos at that time.

Fans responded enthusiastically to the soap cast's Halloween homage. “There are so many things I love about this. I love how you include the crew & not just the actors. And wow, I didn't know Christel was pregnant, congratulations!!!,” one user wrote. Another added, “I think I've watched this at least 5 or 6 times!! It's so awesome!!!”