Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Paul McCartney Set to Drop 32-Track Wings Collection Album During US Tour

Paul McCartney plans to release WINGS, a fresh compilation of 32 tracks from his 1970s group. The album hits stores on November 7, while he’s still on his Got Back tour…

Dan Teodorescu
Paul McCartney performs in concert at American Airlines Arena on July 7, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
Gustavo Caballero via Getty Images

Paul McCartney plans to release WINGS, a fresh compilation of 32 tracks from his 1970s group. The album hits stores on November 7, while he's still on his Got Back tour in the US.

Music fans can get this compilation in three ways: a triple vinyl set, a double CD pack, or a single record. The big vinyl version sits in a special case, which McCartney worked with Hipgnosis artist Aubrey Powell to make it just right.

Buyers find much more than music inside the box. A thick book starts with words from Paul himself, plus Powell's take on the cover art. Music writer Pete Paphides adds his thoughts, while artist Humphrey Ocean's photos show the band in their prime. The three-record set also includes a wall-sized poster.

The track list mixes big hits with hidden treasures. Next to "Band on the Run" and "Live and Let Die," you'll find surprises like the road-trip anthem "Helen Wheels" and the smooth "Arrow Through Me."

On stage, McCartney switches between three musical lives: Wings member, Beatle, and solo artist.  At Tulsa's BOK Center, Paul spotted his wife, Nancy Shevel, watching and gave her a sweet mention, The Oklahoman reports. The night jumped between Wings hits like "Band on the Run" and Beatles classics such as "Drive My Car." The crowd sang along to every word.

The tour is still happening across America until late November. Fans can still get tickets to future shows on the Beatle's website.

BeatlesPaul McCartney
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Deep Purple performs on Sunset Stage on day 3 of Rock In Rio
MusicThis Day in Rock History: October 29Dan Teodorescu
One Direction accept an ARIA for Best International Act during the 28th Annual ARIA Awards
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: October 29Megan Zahnd
Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award (Presented by Burger King) for "Fortnight" on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
MusicTaylor Swift, David Byrne Among Top Picks for 2026 Songwriters Hall of FameJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect