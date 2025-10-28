Paul McCartney Set to Drop 32-Track Wings Collection Album During US Tour

Paul McCartney plans to release WINGS, a fresh compilation of 32 tracks from his 1970s group. The album hits stores on November 7, while he's still on his Got Back tour in the US.

Music fans can get this compilation in three ways: a triple vinyl set, a double CD pack, or a single record. The big vinyl version sits in a special case, which McCartney worked with Hipgnosis artist Aubrey Powell to make it just right.

Buyers find much more than music inside the box. A thick book starts with words from Paul himself, plus Powell's take on the cover art. Music writer Pete Paphides adds his thoughts, while artist Humphrey Ocean's photos show the band in their prime. The three-record set also includes a wall-sized poster.

The track list mixes big hits with hidden treasures. Next to "Band on the Run" and "Live and Let Die," you'll find surprises like the road-trip anthem "Helen Wheels" and the smooth "Arrow Through Me."

On stage, McCartney switches between three musical lives: Wings member, Beatle, and solo artist. At Tulsa's BOK Center, Paul spotted his wife, Nancy Shevel, watching and gave her a sweet mention, The Oklahoman reports. The night jumped between Wings hits like "Band on the Run" and Beatles classics such as "Drive My Car." The crowd sang along to every word.