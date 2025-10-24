Kimberly Akimbo is in Philadelphia Through November 2nd

The national tour of a show called Kimberly Akimbo is in Philadelphia for the next few weeks. See it now through Halloween weekend at the Academy of Music. The show won five Tony Awards in 2023, including Best Musical.

Kimberly Akimbo centers around a teenage girl just turning 16 who recently moved to a suburb in New Jersey with her family. She navigates all the typical teenage issues. Stuff like first crushes, loneliness, school projects and more, but she also faces challenges with a rare genetic condition she has that causes her to age four and a half times faster than normal. While she may be 16 years old in mind, spirit and experience, her body appears to be that of an elderly woman. The show can be pretty somber with regard to her illness, and her very dysfunctional family, but it’s also got a ton of humor mixed in.

Photo by Joan Marcus

Kristen Herrmann had the opportunity to speak with Jim Hogan who plays one of the lead character’s in the show, Kim’s dad Buddy. Jim is from the area, and on tour with the show along with his long-time girlfriend Emily Koch who plays another of the show’s lead characters, Aunt Debra. Check out their conversation below.

Photo by Joan Marcus