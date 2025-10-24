Contests
Kimberly Akimbo is in Philadelphia Through November 2nd

The national tour of a show called Kimberly Akimbo is in Philadelphia for the next few weeks. See it now through Halloween weekend at the Academy of Music. The show…

Kristen Herrmann
The 4 youngest/student characters in the touring cast of the musical Kimberly Akimbo sit in beanbag chairs in a school library set on stage. The main character Kim holds one arm up with a smile.

The National Touring Company of KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Photo by Joan Marcus

The national tour of a show called Kimberly Akimbo is in Philadelphia for the next few weeks. See it now through Halloween weekend at the Academy of Music. The show won five Tony Awards in 2023, including Best Musical.

Kimberly Akimbo centers around a teenage girl just turning 16 who recently moved to a suburb in New Jersey with her family. She navigates all the typical teenage issues. Stuff like first crushes, loneliness, school projects and more, but she also faces challenges with a rare genetic condition she has that causes her to age four and a half times faster than normal. While she may be 16 years old in mind, spirit and experience, her body appears to be that of an elderly woman. The show can be pretty somber with regard to her illness, and her very dysfunctional family, but it’s also got a ton of humor mixed in.

In a very funny scene in the show, Ann Morrison, Miguel Gil &amp; Jim Hogan in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO sit in a &quot;car&quot; on stage with Jim's character Buddy driving the two younger students to school In the photo they look horrified as he is driving erratically.Photo by Joan Marcus

Kristen Herrmann had the opportunity to speak with Jim Hogan who plays one of the lead character’s in the show, Kim’s dad Buddy. Jim is from the area, and on tour with the show along with his long-time girlfriend Emily Koch who plays another of the show’s lead characters, Aunt Debra. Check out their conversation below.

Emily Koch who plays Aunt Debra in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO stands center stage wearing a purple zip-up hooded sweatshirt, holding a garbage bag in her hand. In the show she's carrying her belongings in the bag.Photo by Joan Marcus

Kimberly Akimbo is in Philadelphia at the Academy of Music now through November 2nd. Tickets are on sale now and available HERE.

Kristen HerrmannEditor
Kristen Herrmann is the Program Director and Weekday Morning Show Host on BEN FM. She has been a fixture on the radio in Philadelphia since 2005. As a content creator for BEN FM, Kristen specializes in all things Philadelphia, kids, family and favors the quirky stuff.
