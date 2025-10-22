The Best Halloween Spot in Pennsylvania

Halloween is that special time of year when everyone gets to be somebody else for at least a day. One of the fun things about the spooky season is dressing up as anyone you want to be, whether it's a fantasy character from today or classic witch or goblin from Halloween costumes of the past. Plus, during the Halloween season, there's always a chill in the air, even for those living in warm climates, because there's just something cool and crisp about it being fall. So, when you're looking for some Halloween hotspots, what's the best one in the state?

The State's Best Place for Halloween

It may seem like a simple question, but let's start with the basics. What is Halloween? The holiday, according to Britannica, is "a holiday observed on October 31 and noted for its pagan and religious roots and secular traditions." They add that "in much of Europe and most of North America, observance of Halloween is largely nonreligious, celebrated with parties, spooky costumes, jack-o’-lanterns, pumpkin carvings and the giving of candy."

"The first records of the word Halloween come from around the 1550s," adds Dictionary.com. "Halloween is sometimes spelled Hallowe’en, reflecting the fact that its name comes from a shortening of Allhallows Even."

Now, let's get to the fun. The folks at Travel Pulse have put together a tally of the best spots to celebrate Halloween in the U.S. "It's officially scary season once again as America's best haunts and Halloween attractions are back open and offering guests a frightfully fun time," they note. Even though the tally is from 2022, most of it still applies.