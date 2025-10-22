Contests
LISTEN LIVE

10 Pawsitively Adorable Costumes from the 2025 PAWS Mutt Strut

The 2025 PAWS Mutt Strut had perfect weather and raised thousands of dollars in support of one of the best animal organizations out there. Each fall PAWS hosts their annual…

Kristen Herrmann
PAWS Mutt Strut Man dressed as Phillies Karen with wig and glasses poses in a red Phillies jersey with KAREN on the back, with small dog in his arms wearing white Phillies jersey.

PAWS Mutt Strut Phillies Karen costume.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

The 2025 PAWS Mutt Strut had perfect weather and raised thousands of dollars in support of one of the best animal organizations out there.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Each fall PAWS hosts their annual Mutt Strut, the must-attend fall festival for dogs and the people who love them, and the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year.
There's nothing like it. A scenic walk through the Navy Yard followed by a family-friendly festival with plenty of fun for humans and dogs alike.

The 19th Annual 2025 PAWS Mutt Strut was held on Saturday, October 4th and featured vendors, raffles, an “Ask the Vet” and “Ask the Trainer” booth, a beer garden by Dock Street, food trucks, live music, an agility course, paw print painting, an opportunity to meet adoptable dogs, and an optional 1.5 mile walk kicked off by the Mummers.

The returning Masters of Ceremonies for the Mutt Strut again this year were Sue Serio (Fox 29), Steve Morrison (WMMR), Jennifer Coffey (QVC) and BEN FM's own Kristen Herrmann, who judges the doggie Halloween costume contest.

The generosity of so many animal lovers coming out to support such a great cause never fails, and the supporters' creativity in dressing their pups in fun, topical, hilarious costumes never disappoints.

Check out some of our favorite costumes from the 2025 PAWS Mutt Strut.

Topical

"Labubu in a blind box." Probably just a 2025 costume, and certainly nailed it.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Sporty

"Swifties and Kelces" represented the soon to be joined famous families of Tay-Tay and Travis.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

"Phillies Karen" made an appearance.

PAWS Mutt Strut Man dressed as Phillies Karen with wig and glasses poses in a red Phillies jersey with KAREN on the back, with small dog in his arms wearing white Phillies jersey.Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Cutest "Pickleball Team" ever.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Movies

"Air Bud"

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

"Shrek" and "Up"

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

"Disney's Coco"

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Most Creative

"Cereal Killers"

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Scariest Costume of the 2025 PAWS Mutt Strut

"The PPA" Horrifying!

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society has a mission: to make Philadelphia a no-kill city. They work tirelessly year round toward that goal, offering low cost vet care and helping to save countless lives by keeping pets in their homes with their families.

You can make a donation year-round to support PAWS HERE, and check their website for ways to help by adopting, fostering, and volunteering. Every little bit counts in helping PAWS work toward their goal of making Philadelphia a no-kill city.

Plan to join PAWS next fall for the 20th Anniversary of the PAWS Mutt Strut. It's sure to be the best strut yet!

HERE's a link to the costumes from the Mutt Strut last year.

https://957benfm.com/2024/09/30/18th-annual-paws-mutt-strut

AnimalsDogs
Kristen HerrmannEditor
Kristen Herrmann is the Program Director and Weekday Morning Show Host on BEN FM. She has been a fixture on the radio in Philadelphia since 2005. As a content creator for BEN FM, Kristen specializes in all things Philadelphia, kids, family and favors the quirky stuff.
Related Stories
Universal Orlando 2025
95.7 BEN FM95.7 BEN FM Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando Resort!Donnie Black
Art for the Cash Poor event with a crowd of peopke perusing a busy market filled with tents of art on a sunny day with blue skies.
95.7 BEN FMArt for the Cash Poor 2025Kristen Herrmann
"Warm, golden brown, chocolate chip cookies cooling on a rack. Shallow depth of field."
95.7 BEN FMBuckingham’s Bake Ability Expands Into Gluten-Free BakingMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect