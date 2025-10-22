10 Pawsitively Adorable Costumes from the 2025 PAWS Mutt Strut

The 2025 PAWS Mutt Strut had perfect weather and raised thousands of dollars in support of one of the best animal organizations out there.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Each fall PAWS hosts their annual Mutt Strut, the must-attend fall festival for dogs and the people who love them, and the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year.

There's nothing like it. A scenic walk through the Navy Yard followed by a family-friendly festival with plenty of fun for humans and dogs alike.

The 19th Annual 2025 PAWS Mutt Strut was held on Saturday, October 4th and featured vendors, raffles, an “Ask the Vet” and “Ask the Trainer” booth, a beer garden by Dock Street, food trucks, live music, an agility course, paw print painting, an opportunity to meet adoptable dogs, and an optional 1.5 mile walk kicked off by the Mummers.

The returning Masters of Ceremonies for the Mutt Strut again this year were Sue Serio (Fox 29), Steve Morrison (WMMR), Jennifer Coffey (QVC) and BEN FM's own Kristen Herrmann, who judges the doggie Halloween costume contest.

The generosity of so many animal lovers coming out to support such a great cause never fails, and the supporters' creativity in dressing their pups in fun, topical, hilarious costumes never disappoints.

Check out some of our favorite costumes from the 2025 PAWS Mutt Strut.

Topical

"Labubu in a blind box." Probably just a 2025 costume, and certainly nailed it.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Sporty

"Swifties and Kelces" represented the soon to be joined famous families of Tay-Tay and Travis.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

"Phillies Karen" made an appearance.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Cutest "Pickleball Team" ever.

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Movies

"Air Bud"

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

"Shrek" and "Up"

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

"Disney's Coco"

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Most Creative

"Cereal Killers"

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

Scariest Costume of the 2025 PAWS Mutt Strut

"The PPA" Horrifying!

Kristen Herrmann for BBGI

The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society has a mission: to make Philadelphia a no-kill city. They work tirelessly year round toward that goal, offering low cost vet care and helping to save countless lives by keeping pets in their homes with their families.

You can make a donation year-round to support PAWS HERE, and check their website for ways to help by adopting, fostering, and volunteering. Every little bit counts in helping PAWS work toward their goal of making Philadelphia a no-kill city.

Plan to join PAWS next fall for the 20th Anniversary of the PAWS Mutt Strut. It's sure to be the best strut yet!