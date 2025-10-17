Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to the Flyers vs the Predator

Contests
brendan petrilli
Gritty, Philadelphia Flyers
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Listen to Kristen the week of 10/20 and enter the KEYWORD below for a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets for the Flyers vs the Predators on Thursday, October 30 at Xfinity Mobile Arena! It is the Halloween Spooktacular at the rink, where there will be a costume contest and trick-or-treating on the concourse, along with other fun Halloween activities in-game. GET YOUR TICKETS NOW ONLY AT PHILADELPHIAFLYERS.COM

FlyersHockey
brendan petrilliWriter
