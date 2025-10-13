Contests
95.7 BEN FM Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando Resort!

Need a getaway? Listen every weekday for your chance to win a trip to Universal Orlando Resort!

Donnie Black
Universal Orlando 2025

You and and a guest could be on your way to experience Universal Orlando Resort. With four amazing theme parks – Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Volcano Bay*, and the all-new Universal Epic Universe – Universal Orlando now offers a complete vacation of non-stop excitement. Plus, push the limits of discovery and recharge between the fun when you stay at the all-new Universal Terra Luna Resort.

Listen to BEN FM weekdays at 8am, noon, and 4pm for a keyword that will give you a chance to win an incredible 4-night trip for two to Universal Orlando Resort with flights provided by Spirit.

You could win a 4-night trip for 2 people, including:

  • Round trip airfare to Orlando, Florida provided by Spirit
  • Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando
  • Accommodations at Universal Terra Luna Resort
  • Admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure,
    and Universal Volcano Bay water theme park, plus 1-day at Universal Epic
    Universe

*Universal Volcano Bay will begin a seasonal closure on October 26, 2026,
with a current planned reopening on or before March 24, 2027.

HARRY POTTER and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling. 

© Nintendo. Nintendo trademarks are properties of Nintendo. Jurassic World franchise TM & © 2025 Universal City Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. TRANSFORMERS and its logo and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. © 2025 Hasbro. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

universal orlando resortVacation
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
