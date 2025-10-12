This Day in Rock History: October 12

Over the past decades, Oct. 12 has been a particularly momentous day in rock history for many legends, including Blondie, Fleetwood Mac, and Little Richard. Keep reading to learn about all the major events that took place on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The world of rock 'n' roll is full of fascinating characters, and it's only natural that they're the source of many great stories. These are some of the most significant events that happened in the rock scene on Oct. 12:

After a near-death experience when the plane he was on caught fire midflight, Little Richard decided to quit rock 'n' roll, right in the middle of his Australian tour. However, he came back to performing and recording around five years later. 1996: The Rolling Stones released the concert film The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus, which had actually been filmed much earlier in December 1968. It featured performances by the band, alongside The Who, Jethro Tull, a supergroup that included John Lennon and Eric Clapton, and other big-name guests on a makeshift circus stage.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Oct. 12 is the anniversary of the first-ever Blondie show. These are the most era-defining concerts and recordings that were released to the public on this day:

1979: Fleetwood Mac released their 12th studio album, Tusk, through Warner Bros. Records. Although it couldn't match the huge commercial and critical success of their previous "Rumors" album, it still managed to sell approximately 4 million copies worldwide.

Fleetwood Mac released their 12th studio album, Tusk, through Warner Bros. Records. Although it couldn't match the huge commercial and critical success of their previous "Rumors" album, it still managed to sell approximately 4 million copies worldwide. 1988: Poison released their most famous and successful single, "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," the third track from their Open Up and Say... Ahh! album. It became the band's only No. 1 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, topping the chart for three weeks.