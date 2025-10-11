Contests
Enter to win a pair of tickets to the Flyers vs the Kraken

Listen to Kristen the week of 10/13 and enter the KEYWORD below for a chance to win a pair of tickets for the Flyers vs the Kraken on Monday, October…

brendan petrilli
Gritty, Philadelphia Flyers
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Listen to Kristen the week of 10/13 and enter the KEYWORD below for a chance to win a pair of tickets for the Flyers vs the Kraken on Monday, October 20, at Xfinity Mobile Arena. You don’t want to miss a moment of Flyers hockey on Broad Street this season. Catch all the biggest matchups, rivalry games, giveaways, and more. Get your tickets now only at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.

FlyersHockey
brendan petrilliWriter
