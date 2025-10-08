Enter to win a Years Supply of Pierogies, brought to you by Mrs. T’s Pierogies
Today, October 8th, is National Pierogi Day! Enter your favorite pierogi recipe for a chance to win a year’s supply of Mrs. T’s Pierogies! Celebrate with Mrs. T’s Pierogies. Mrs….
Today, October 8th, is National Pierogi Day! Enter your favorite pierogi recipe for a chance to win a year's supply of Mrs. T's Pierogies! Celebrate with Mrs. T’s Pierogies. Mrs. T’s Pierogies makes it easy to serve up perfectly satisfying meals that the whole family will love. Mrs. T’s Pierogies—stuffed with the stuff you love!