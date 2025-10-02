Pennsylvania Halloween Facts That Are Frighteningly Fun

Halloween is a fun holiday that involves kids going from door-to-door and asking for delicious candy all dressed up in colorful costumes. Sure, it's a spooky holiday, but Halloween is only as scary as one makes it, so it's easy to make Halloween a less frightening occasion. Each state does Halloween a little bit differently, and that's okay, because every state's uniqueness is what makes America, well, America.

Halloween Fun Across Pennsylvania

1. Where the Holiday Originated

First, let's get into the origins of Halloween. According to Good Housekeeping, "the origins of Halloween go back thousands of years to the Celtic celebration of Samhain (pronounced "sow-win"), a festival that marked the end of the harvest season and ushered in a new year." They add that "The first Halloween-like festivities in America started in the southern colonies" and "people began to celebrate the harvest, swap ghost stories and even tell each other's fortunes, traditions that they probably brought with them from their countries of origin."

2. Popularity Index

If you love Halloween, like this girl, then you aren't alone. According to a 2021 YouGov poll , 23% of Americans say that Halloween is absolutely their favorite holiday. Specifically, 26% of women say it's their favorite holiday and 19% of men do.

3. People In Pennsylvania Have a Favorite Classic Costume

Chicoo has a feature out naming the most popular classic Halloween costumes in each state. "From which porch light to run to next, to which piece of candy to unwrap first, Halloween is a night full of choices," they note. "None more important than the one that comes before the festivities even begin: the costume."

For our state, it's the bat costume. As for the most popular classic Halloween costume across the country, it's the mermaid, which is the top costume in seven states, Chicco states.

4. Those In Pennsylvania Love to Decorate

Lombardo Homes has put together a feature on the most popular Halloween decorations in each state. "Across the country, homeowners are once again getting into the festive spirit, ready to transform their spaces with seasonal décor," they note in the feature. "From simple pumpkin displays to extravagant haunted house setups, there are countless ways to prepare for those trick-or-treaters."

As for our area, it's decorating with a skeleton. Also, the most popular Halloween decoration in the entire country is a skeleton, followed by pumpkins and bats.

5. Canned Pumpkin Comes Mainly from One Company