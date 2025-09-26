Contests
This Day in Rock History: September 26

Sept. 26 is a significant day in rock history, celebrating milestones from The Beatles, Roy Orbison, and Iron Maiden, among others.

Motley Crue arrive at the premiere of Netflix's "The Dirt" at ArcLight Hollywood
Sept. 26 is a significant day in rock history, celebrating milestones from The Beatles, Roy Orbison, and Iron Maiden, among others. Keep reading to learn about important anniversaries on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Two very different but equally important names in rock music celebrated major milestones on Sept. 26:

  • 1964: Roy Orbison's legendary hit "Oh, Pretty Woman" hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and held the top spot for three weeks. Widely considered Orbison's most famous song, it also topped the charts in several other countries.
  • 1981: Bruce Dickinson officially became Iron Maiden's frontman, taking over from Paul Di'Anno. He made his stage debut with the band one month later on Oct. 26.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Sept. 26 also marks the release of many legendary albums, including the following:

  • 1969: The Beatles released one of the most iconic albums of all time, Abbey Road, via Apple Records. This is the last album the four members recorded together, and its cover shows them walking across the zebra crossing just outside London's Abbey Road studios.
  • 1974: Five years to the day after Abbey Road dropped, John Lennon released his fourth solo album, Walls and Bridges, in the United States. It earned Recording Industry Association of America Gold status and included Lennon's first solo No. 1 U.S. single, "Whatever Gets You Thru The Night."
  • 1983: Mötley Crüe released their second studio album, Shout at the Devil. It was a huge hit with the public and established the band as one of the quintessential 1980s rock bands.

Sept. 26 marked many important moments for rock fans, from personnel changes to iconic album releases. Visit this website tomorrow to learn more about exciting events in rock history.

