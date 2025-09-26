Enter to win a $50 Gift Card To The Jug Handle Inn

Listen to Kristen the week of 9/29 and enter the KEYWORD below for a chance to win a

$50 Gift Card to The Jughandle Inn

On Route 73 in Cinnaminson, New Jersey.

The Jughandle Inn is all about good times and amazing food. S

top by today to catch all the games at the Jughandle Inn and enjoy their famous, award-winning wings with monster burgers, salads, nachos and so much more.