Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Game Con Live 2025

Listen to Kristen the week of 9/29 and enter the KEYWORD below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to one of the days for Game Con Live 2025 at the Oaks Convention Center. It is a two-day Event that runs on October 11th to 12th from 10am to 5pm both days. GAME CON LIVE 2025 IS A FAMILY-FRIENDLY FESTIVAL FOR KIDS AGES 5-15 AND THEIR PARENTS. For more info on the event, follow the link here