Pennsylvania’s Top Halloween Decoration for the Spooky Season

With summer officially behind us, it's time to shift your tastes to fall, and that means more than just pumpkin-spiced everything. Fall is a cozy season, and it's a great time to decorate with Halloween lights and decorations. Even aside from just Halloween decorations, the overall theme of fall, when it comes to home design, is cozy and rustic, with deep oranges and reds being the true colors of the season. So, what's the most popular Halloween decoration to pull out this time of year?

A Popular Halloween Decoration in the State

One of the best things about being in a home or apartment is being able to decorate for the seasons. You can truly make a house a home, as they say, with unique decorations for each month of the year.

The crew at Lombardo Homes has put together a feature on the most popular Halloween decorations in each state. "Across the country, homeowners are once again getting into the festive spirit, ready to transform their spaces with seasonal décor," they note in the piece. "From simple pumpkin displays to extravagant haunted house setups, there are countless ways to prepare for those trick-or-treaters."

So, what's the most popular decoration in the state for Halloween? According to Lombardo, it's simply decorating with a skeleton. Looking at the bigger trends, the most popular Halloween decoration in the entire country is also a skeleton, followed by pumpkins and bats. You can choose to decorate by buying Halloween items, of course, or doing it DIY and trying to make stuff with what you already have at home. The latter can be really fun.

So, why has decorating become so popular around Halloween? It's likely because so many people adore the holiday. According to a 2021 YouGov poll , 23% of Americans actually claim that Halloween is their favorite holiday. The holiday is more popular with women, with more woman saying this than men, at 26% to 19%.