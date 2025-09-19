Tina Turner Musical Kicks Off North American Tour with Darilyn Burtley Taking Center Stage

Starting on October 8, Darilyn Burtley steps into the spotlight at Lincoln, Nebraska's Lied Center for the Performing Arts. The Chicago-born star leads TINA — The Tina Turner Musical as it starts its North American run.

The production will sweep through more than 60 cities. When Burtley takes breaks, India Shelbi Boone will bring Turner's electric spirit to the stage.

Monty Kane brings both Ike and Ronnie Turner to life, while K. Bernice takes on the part of Zelma Bullock. Eva Ruwé steps in as Gran Georgeanna, and Eleni Kutay splits her time between Rhonda Graam and Toni Basil.

Twenty-two skilled performers fill out the stage, breathing life into Turner's unforgettable hits. Audiences will jump to their feet for "What's Love Got to Do with It" and sway to "Proud Mary." The show pulses with classics like "Nutbush City Limits," "The Best," and the mighty "River Deep Mountain High."

Tony nominee and Pulitzer winner Katori Hall wrote the script with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. Behind the scenes, Phyllida Lloyd directs while Anthony van Laast crafts the moves. Alvin Hough Jr. makes sure every note hits right, and Crossroads Live North America produces.