Throwback Alert: The 2000s’ 8 Most Popular Songs You’ll Never Forget

Trying to craft the playlist that totally captures the spirit of the early aughts? These 8 fan favorites are must-haves, each representing the musical energy of its time and backed by endless streams and critical acclaim. These most popular songs of the 2000s will make you want to break out your iPod, remember those?

8 Most Popular Songs of the 2000s

“Toxic” by Britney Spears

Britney’s “Toxic” is an electrifying blast of the early 2000s, with its unmistakable synths and that instantly recognizable Bollywood-inspired riff. The playful, sultry vocals made this track a radio and club mainstay, and who can forget that daring music video? “Toxic” has outlasted fads to remain a pop culture icon.

“Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley

Every karaoke bar owes a debt to “Crazy.” CeeLo Green and Danger Mouse cooked up a soulful eruption that dominated airwaves and summer playlists in 2006. Its haunting melody and retro vibe landed it everywhere, and its lyrics—“Does that make me crazy?”—prompted deep philosophical debates on dance floors nationwide. Admit it: this is the one you tried to hit those high notes on, every time.

“Hey Ya!” by OutKast

OutKast’s genre-bending “Hey Ya!” still gets crowds moving. But listen closely—the upbeat party jam hides surprisingly bittersweet lyrics about modern love and broken relationships. With André 3000’s memorable “shake it like a Polaroid picture” shout-out, it’s silly, heartfelt, and a little sad—all at once. It’s impossible not to smile and sing along, even if the message is deeper than first glance.

“We Belong Together” by Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey’s soaring ballad marked her triumphant return to the charts—“We Belong Together” was everywhere in 2005. That emotional, powerhouse delivery is peak Mariah, and fans still debate whether anyone can match those iconic final notes. It’s romantic, heartfelt, and, let’s be honest, it still gives goosebumps.

“American Idiot” by Green Day

Green Day’s “American Idiot” injected punk energy straight into the mainstream. Blasting through the speakers, this anthem is a rebellious rally cry for Gen X and millennials alike. The infectious guitars, sharp lyrics, and political edge made it more than just a hit—it’s a singalong protest and pop-punk classic that changed the sound of rock radio.

“Umbrella” by Rihanna ft. Jay-Z

Rihanna was already making noise, but “Umbrella” cemented her status as a superstar. The song—thanks in part to Jay-Z’s iconic introduction—mixed smooth R&B stylings with pop hooks and gave the world one of the decade’s catchiest choruses: “ella, ella, eh, eh, eh!” You couldn’t escape it, and honestly, why would you want to?

“In Da Club” by 50 Cent

This hip-hop party starter is legendary for good reason. “Go shorty, it’s your birthday”—those four words still get the crowd moving. 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” launched a thousand parties and remains the impossible-not-to-rap-along anthem, from high school dances to grown-up get-togethers.

“Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira ft. Wyclef Jean

Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie” is pure celebration—her irresistible vocals and those Latin-inspired rhythms transformed pop radio in 2006. Whether it’s a backyard BBQ or the biggest stage in the world, this song gets everyone moving, proving there’s nothing more fun than a global dance hit.