Enter to win Tickets to The Odessa Brewfest

Listen to Kristen the week of 9/1 and enter the KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Odessa Brewfest Saturday, Sept 6th, on Main Street…

Eric Simon

The Odessa Brewfest

Saturday, Sept 6th, on Main Street in Historic Odessa, Delaware.

Doors open at 12:00pm for the VIP Tasting, and the regular fest begins at 1:00 pm.

All taps will close at 5:30 pm.

The 12th Annual Historic Odessa Brewfest has OVER 50 CRAFT BREWERIES, LIVE MUSIC, LAWN GAMES, ARTISAN VENDORS, STEINHOLDING COMPETITIONS and COLONIAL BREWING AND COOKING DEMOS

For more info check here

