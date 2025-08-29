Enter to win Tickets to The Odessa Brewfest
Listen to Kristen the week of 9/1 and enter the KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Odessa Brewfest Saturday, Sept 6th, on Main Street…
The Odessa Brewfest
Saturday, Sept 6th, on Main Street in Historic Odessa, Delaware.
Doors open at 12:00pm for the VIP Tasting, and the regular fest begins at 1:00 pm.
All taps will close at 5:30 pm.
The 12th Annual Historic Odessa Brewfest has OVER 50 CRAFT BREWERIES, LIVE MUSIC, LAWN GAMES, ARTISAN VENDORS, STEINHOLDING COMPETITIONS and COLONIAL BREWING AND COOKING DEMOS
