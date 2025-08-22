Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Prince – Sign O’ The Times in IMAX

Contests
Eric Simon
Listen to Kristen the week of 8/25 and enter the KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see

Prince – Sign O’ The Times

Coming to an IMAX theater near you August 29th.

The critically acclaimed 1987 film, directed by Prince and featuring Prince, Sheila E. and his talented band of musicians, has undergone IMAX’s proprietary Digital Media Remastering (DMR) process to deliver unprecedented image and sound quality, offering audiences an immersive experience of Prince’s legendary performance like never before.

See where it is screening near you via Fandango

Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
