Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Prince – Sign O’ The Times in IMAX

Prince – Sign O’ The Times

Coming to an IMAX theater near you August 29th.

The critically acclaimed 1987 film, directed by Prince and featuring Prince, Sheila E. and his talented band of musicians, has undergone IMAX’s proprietary Digital Media Remastering (DMR) process to deliver unprecedented image and sound quality, offering audiences an immersive experience of Prince’s legendary performance like never before.