Plan Ahead: How the Philly 10K Will Affect Roads, Parking, and Transit on August 24, 2025

Mark your calendars, Philly! The 2025 Philly 10K is set for Sunday, August 24, and the City of Philadelphia has announced important details to help runners, spectators, and neighbors navigate the day. Whether you’re hitting the pavement or living along the route, here are Philly 10K 2025 road closures and more of what you need to know for race weekend.

Event & Packet Pickup

The Philly 10K kicks off at 7:30am on the 800 block of South Street, winding through the heart of South Philly and finishing on the 500 block of South Street. Runners can pick up their race packets at the Diadora Kickoff Party at Cherry Street Pier—Friday, August 22 (4–8pm) and Saturday, August 23 (10am–4pm).

Philly 10K 2025 Road Closures & Parking Restrictions

Major streets, including sections of South Street, 4th Street, 5th Street, East Passyunk Avenue, Bainbridge Street, and others, will be closed or restricted starting at 1am or 2am Sunday and reopen by 2pm for post-race festivities. Additional closures will roll out between 7am and noon as runners progress. Streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones, and towed vehicles can be tracked through the local police district.

Transit Detours

If you rely on SEPTA, expect detours for bus routes including 12, 23, 29, 40, 45, 47, 47M, 57, 64, and 79 starting at midnight. Check SEPTA’s System Status page for updates. The closest Broad Street Line stop is Lombard-South; PATCO riders can exit at 9th/10th and Locust Street Station.

Safety & Access

Law enforcement and emergency services will be onsite for safety and traffic control. Attendees should remember, no unattended bags, bikes, strollers, or non-service animals are allowed. Be alert and prepared: check the Special Event Safety Guide before arriving.