Sammy Hagar Gives Surprising Response to David Lee Roth and His Latest Comments

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Sammy Hagar performs at the Palomino Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California; David Lee Roth speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach; Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Huh...did not expect Sammy Hagar to give this particular response to recent comments from David Lee Roth, who appeared to be mocking the Red Rocker.

What's Going On With Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth?

During his August 13 show in Hampton Beach, NH, Diamond Dave took a moment to mention Hagar, particularly about the song "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight." As previously reported, Hagar said the song was inspired by a dream he once had with Eddie Van Halen in it.

In a fan-shot video, Roth addressed the crowd and said, "One of my esteemed colleagues, he's a contemporary, he's got a great voice, he's got a great catalogue. You all know Sammy Hagar, right? He's got a great voice. And Sammy, aloud, he described to the media about six weeks ago that the ghost of Eddie Van Halen visited him and graced him with a song that he memorised and then went home and recorded. It's on the Internet."

Roth continues, "I don't know what the odds are, but last night the ghost of Eddie Van Halen visited me at the f---ing hotel room. I was watching the weather report, and he came in and he was laughing. His f---ing ghost was laughing. I said, 'What did you do now?' He said, 'Dave, Dave… Dave, you know that song I gave Hagar?' I said, 'What now?' He said, 'It's actually 'In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida' backwards. Don't f---ing tell him.'"

What Was Hagar's Response?

Interestingly, Hagar took to the comment section of the Instagram for Metal Addicts, who shared a photo with the caption, "David Lee Roth Takes a Jab at Sammy Hagar Over Eddie Van Halen 'Ghost' Story." Unlike most media outlets (including us), Hagar didn't think DLR was mocking him.

He wrote in the comment section, "I can't believe social media is trying to make something out of this. This is the first compliment and real Olive Branch moment Dave and I have had in 100 years. Listen closely, and you will see that this is not negative whatsoever."

Hagar added, "And I believe Dave had the dream as well. Dave's a good storyteller, but there's some truth in between the showmanship. All good with me. Keep it up, Dave. These songs we both wrote with Eddie need to be carried on forever."

Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
