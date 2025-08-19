Hurricane Erin Sparks Deadly Rip Currents at New Jersey, Delaware Beaches

Hurricane Erin, the first major Atlantic hurricane of 2025, continues to churn offshore, sending powerful waves and life-threatening rip currents to the beaches of New Jersey and Delaware. As the Category 3 storm intensifies far out at sea, officials have responded swiftly, imposing swimming bans across the region’s coastal towns. Red warning flags now fly along Wildwood, Margate, Rehoboth Beach, and more, where lifeguards have moved off stands and onto beach patrol cars, restricting all swimming.

Even though Erin’s eye is hundreds of miles away, the National Weather Service urges everyone to stay out of the surf zone: “Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.” These hazardous conditions are forecast to persist into the coming days, with wave heights reaching up to 12 feet or more and tides running higher than normal, causing minor flooding through storm drains in shore towns.

Beach officials are taking the threat seriously: "You shouldn't go in the water today, or the next couple of days, until the storm is over. If you do go in the water, keep it ankle deep. Anything further than that, a rip current can take you right out, even at knee-deep," said Mike Morrell of Brigantine Beach Patrol to 6ABC.

The hurricane’s impact stretches beyond New Jersey and Delaware; North Carolina’s Outer Banks have issued evacuation orders in preparation for coastal flooding and waves possibly reaching 15-20 feet. Emergency crews along the East Coast remain on alert for changing conditions, as beach erosion escalates hour by hour.